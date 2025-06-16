$CDLX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDLX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,025,441 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDLX:
$CDLX Insider Trading Activity
$CDLX insiders have traded $CDLX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMIT GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,888 shares for an estimated $427,239.
- ALEXIS DESIENO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,630 shares for an estimated $131,107.
- CLIFFORD SOSIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,300 shares for an estimated $118,071.
- NICHOLAS HOLLMEYER LYNTON (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,898 shares for an estimated $45,329.
$CDLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CDLX stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,066,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,954,860
- CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 754,988 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,374,078
- LANE GENERATIONAL LLC added 609,603 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,109,477
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 561,399 shares (+389.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,021,746
- GENERAL EQUITY HOLDINGS LP removed 533,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,979,181
- OCONNOR, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS (LLC) removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $819,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 403,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $734,213
