$CDLX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDLX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,025,441 of trading volume.

$CDLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDLX:

$CDLX insiders have traded $CDLX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,888 shares for an estimated $427,239 .

. ALEXIS DESIENO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,630 shares for an estimated $131,107 .

. CLIFFORD SOSIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,300 shares for an estimated $118,071 .

. NICHOLAS HOLLMEYER LYNTON (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,898 shares for an estimated $45,329.

$CDLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CDLX stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

