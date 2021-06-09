CDLX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.61, changing hands as high as $112.51 per share. Cardlytics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDLX's low point in its 52 week range is $55.89 per share, with $161.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.