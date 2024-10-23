News & Insights

CDL Investments Appoints Janie Elrick to Board

October 23, 2024 — 12:42 am EDT

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

CDL Investments New Zealand Limited has appointed Janie Elrick as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective November 1, 2024, following a rigorous selection process. Elrick, bringing extensive financial and governance experience from various New Zealand industries, is expected to contribute significantly to CDI’s ongoing growth in residential and commercial property developments. Her expertise aligns with CDI’s strategic goals, enhancing its reputation for successful property projects across the country.

