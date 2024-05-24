News & Insights

Stocks
CDHSF

CDL Hospitality Trusts Concludes Successful AGMs

May 24, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SG:J85) has released an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts, a group comprising a real estate investment trust and a business trust, successfully held its annual general meetings (AGMs) on April 26, 2024, at M Hotel Singapore. The meetings were chaired by Mr. Eric Chan and attended by the full board of directors, key management, and various representatives, including auditors and legal advisers. Shareholders were informed they could vote on resolutions after the commencement of the AGMs and following the Q&A session.

For further insights into SG:J85 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDHSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.