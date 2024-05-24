CDL Hospitality Trusts Concludes Successful AGMs

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SG:J85) has released an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts, a group comprising a real estate investment trust and a business trust, successfully held its annual general meetings (AGMs) on April 26, 2024, at M Hotel Singapore. The meetings were chaired by Mr. Eric Chan and attended by the full board of directors, key management, and various representatives, including auditors and legal advisers. Shareholders were informed they could vote on resolutions after the commencement of the AGMs and following the Q&A session.

