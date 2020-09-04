CDK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.06, changing hands as low as $44.67 per share. CDK Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.12 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.23.

