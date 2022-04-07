US Markets
CDK

CDK Global to be taken private by Brookfield for $6.41 bln

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

CDK Global Inc said on Thursday it would be taken private by Brookfield Business Partners for $6.41 billion in cash.

Adds details on deal from statement

April 7 (Reuters) - CDK Global Inc CDK.O said on Thursday it would be taken private by Brookfield Business Partners for $6.41 billion in cash.

The deal will pay CDK investors $54.87 for each share held, a premium of 12% to the company's closing price on Wednesday.

CDK makes retail technology and software for retailers and auto manufacturers and serves more than 15,000 retail locations in North America.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular