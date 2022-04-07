CDK Global to be taken private by Brookfield for $6.41 bln

Adds details on deal from statement

April 7 (Reuters) - CDK Global Inc CDK.O said on Thursday it would be taken private by Brookfield Business Partners for $6.41 billion in cash.

The deal will pay CDK investors $54.87 for each share held, a premium of 12% to the company's closing price on Wednesday.

CDK makes retail technology and software for retailers and auto manufacturers and serves more than 15,000 retail locations in North America.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.