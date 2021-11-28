CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will pay a dividend of US$0.15 on the 30th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

CDK Global's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. But before making this announcement, CDK Global's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CDK Global Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:CDK Historic Dividend November 28th 2021

It is great to see that CDK Global has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that CDK Global's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While EPS growth is quite low, CDK Global has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On CDK Global's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about CDK Global's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CDK Global (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



