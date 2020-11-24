CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

CDK Global's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that CDK Global has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $48.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see CDK Global paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see CDK Global's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CDK Global has delivered 3.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because CDK Global is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has CDK Global got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? CDK Global has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about CDK Global, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in CDK Global for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CDK Global you should know about.

