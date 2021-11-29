CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CDK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.76, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDK was $39.76, representing a -28.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.51 and a 1.74% increase over the 52 week low of $39.08.

CDK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). CDK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CDK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.16%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cdk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

