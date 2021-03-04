CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CDK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDK was $50.67, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.51 and a 74% increase over the 52 week low of $29.12.

CDK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CDK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CDK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.92%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.