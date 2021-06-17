CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CDK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.56, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDK was $51.56, representing a -7.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.51 and a 34.13% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

CDK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). CDK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CDK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.04%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (CDK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 6.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDK at 1.26%.

