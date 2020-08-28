Dividends
CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CDK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CDK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.64, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDK was $46.64, representing a -18.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $57 and a 60.16% increase over the 52 week low of $29.12.

CDK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CDK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CDK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.12%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

