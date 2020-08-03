CDK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.55, changing hands as high as $45.97 per share. CDK Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.12 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.