$CDIO stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDIO stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,821,287 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDIO:
$CDIO Insider Trading Activity
$CDIO insiders have traded $CDIO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEESHANTHINI DOGAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 137,930 shares for an estimated $39,999 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT PHILIBERT (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 34,075 shares for an estimated $9,763 and 0 sales.
$CDIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CDIO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 90,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,272
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 57,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,807
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 11,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,455
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,855 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,197
- CALDWELL SUTTER CAPITAL, INC. removed 8,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,428
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 6,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,338
- CWM, LLC added 3,483 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,193
