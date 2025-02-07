$CDIO stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDIO stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,821,287 of trading volume.

$CDIO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDIO:

$CDIO insiders have traded $CDIO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEESHANTHINI DOGAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 137,930 shares for an estimated $39,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT PHILIBERT (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 34,075 shares for an estimated $9,763 and 0 sales.

$CDIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CDIO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

