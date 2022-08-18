CDEV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (Symbol: CDEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.40, changing hands as high as $7.44 per share. Centennial Resource Development Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDEV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.90 per share, with $9.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.42.

