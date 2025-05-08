$CDE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $104,248,099 of trading volume.

$CDE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDE:

$CDE insiders have traded $CDE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS S WHELAN (SVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,500

PARAMITA DAS has made 2 purchases buying 1,535 shares for an estimated $8,887 and 0 sales.

$CDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $CDE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

