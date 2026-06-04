CDE Shares Surge 92% in the Past Year: What's Driving the Rally?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) shares have gained 91.9% over the past year. The company has outperformed Zacks Mining – Non Ferrous industry’s 76.6% growth over the same time frame.

The rally has been driven by strong production growth, record cash flow generation and contributions from the newly acquired New Afton and Rainy River mines. The successful integration of the New Gold Inc. assets and growing investor confidence in the company’s expanding portfolio of growth projects also aid the rally.

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Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving CDE stock.

CDE Benefits From Strong Production and New Assets

Coeur Mining delivered a solid production performance in the first quarter of 2026, supported by contributions from both its existing operations and the newly acquired New Gold assets. The company produced 96,503 ounces of gold and 4.4 million ounces of silver during the quarter. This represented a year-over-year increase of 11% in gold production and 18% in silver production.

The newly acquired Rainy River Mine emerged as a significant contributor during the quarter. Following the closing of the New Gold transaction on March 20, 2026, the mine produced 12,494 ounces nof gold and 19,000 ounces of silver. The New Afton Mine also contributed 1,651 ounces of gold, 4,000 ounces of silver and 1.4 million pounds of copper during the quarter.

At the Las Chispas Mine, production improved modestly compared with the previous quarter. The operation delivered 15,031 ounces of gold and 1.5 million ounces of silver. The increase was driven by higher tons milled, though partially offset by lower grades during the quarter.

Coeur Mining delivered record financial results in the first quarter, supported by strong operations and the completion of the New Gold transaction. Operating cash flow surged to $340.8 million from $67.6 million in the prior-year quarter. This was driven by higher gold and silver prices, increased metal sales and contributions from acquired assets. Free cash flow totaled approximately $266.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents rose 52% sequentially to $843.2 million.

Coeur Mining advanced several growth initiatives. The acquisition of New Gold added the New Afton and Rainy River mines, expanding its production profile and metal diversification. At New Afton, Coeur Mining completed C-Zone cave construction and continued ramping up production, while the new K-Zone resource estimate added a promising long-term growth opportunity.

At Rainy River, an updated technical report extended mine life through 2035, with ongoing underground mine ramp-up and Phase 5 open-pit development. The company advanced the Stage 6 leach pad expansion and continued exploration drilling to support future growth at Rochester.

At Silvertip, Coeur Mining plans to invest about $35 million in 2026 on drilling and exploration programs aimed at expanding resources and supporting future development.

CDE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CDE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA, DPM Metals Inc. DPMLF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, NEXA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DPMLF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPMLF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.53 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 47.7%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 8.8%. DPMLF shares have gained 114.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXA’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $2.67 per share, indicating a 214.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 59.9%. Shares of the company have surged 222% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings stands at 39 cents per share, reflecting a 34.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise of 125%. ASM’s shares have rallied roughly 91.5% over the past year.

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Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.