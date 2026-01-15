CDE Rallies 236% in the Past Year: What Should Investors Do Now?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE has gained 235.7% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining-Non Ferrous industry’s 85.9% increase and the S&P 500’s 20% rise.

Among its peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF have risen 85.1% and 188.1%, respectively.

Price Performance CDE vs. Industry, S&P 500, SCCO & LUNMF

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators show that CDE has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). The 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look at the CDE’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

CDE’s Multi-Mine Strength Drives Strong Q3

Coeur Mining reported consolidated revenues of roughly $555 million for the third quarter of 2025, which represented a substantial 77 % year-over-year increase. This jump was driven by higher realized metal prices, increased sales volumes and balanced contributions from each of the company’s five wholly owned North American gold and silver operations.

Coeur Mining’s diversified North American portfolio, which spans the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold operation in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, was a key driver of its strong quarterly results. The company noted that revenue contributions were evenly spread across these five assets, with Palmarejo generating about 23%, Kensington 22%, Rochester 20%, Wharf 18% and Las Chispas roughly 17% of total third-quarter revenues.

This balanced operational mix allowed Coeur Mining to fully capitalize on higher metal prices and robust production levels across multiple regions, leading to better operational execution, reduced reliance on any single asset and reinforced the company’s overall growth trajectory across its North American footprint.

Cash Surge and Deleveraging Fuel Coeur Mining’s Momentum

The company’s financial transformation underpins a more resilient business model, deleveraging rapidly while still funding growth and returning capital. Coeur Mining ended the third quarter with a significantly strengthened financial footing, holding $266.3 million in cash and equivalents, more than double its previous quarter's balance.

Coeur Mining generated $237.7 million in cash flow from operating activities during the third quarter, a strong increase from $206.95 million in the previous quarter. This robust operating cash flow forms a foundation for Coeur’s capital deployment strategy, supporting capex, debt repayment and its shareholder return initiatives.

CDE repaid more than $228 million of debt during the first nine months of 2025, reducing its total debt to $363.5 million and bringing its net-leverage ratio down to a very conservative 0.1X.

Coeur Mining invested $49 million in capital expenditures in the third quarter, of which about 70% was allocated to sustaining capex and 30% toward development projects. On the exploration front, the company spent $30 million, with $25 million expensed and $5 million capitalized, signaling a dual focus on reserve maintenance and future growth.

The cash cushion not only provides flexibility for further expansion but also reduces risk in a volatile commodity price environment.

CDE’s Growth Projects Set Up Next Revenue Expansion

The Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada remains one of Coeur Mining’s most important growth engines. A major expansion project completed over the past few years has significantly increased the mine’s throughput capacity, with the new Stage VI leach pad and enhanced crushing circuit now in commercial production.

Coeur Mining’s acquisition of Las Chispas brought a high-grade, low-cost silver-gold asset into its portfolio early in 2025, contributing meaningfully to production and top-line results, including in the third quarter. Las Chispas’ strong performance has enhanced the overall production mix and cash flow and is expected to continue supporting revenue growth as the asset is fully integrated and optimized.

Coeur Mining is executing one of its largest exploration programs to date, with substantial drilling underway at Palmarejo, Kensington, Wharf, Rochester and Las Chispas, aimed at extending mine lives, improving grades and expanding reserves. The company announced a commitment of $67-$77 million for the same.

At the Silvertip project in British Columbia, Coeur Mining has more than tripled its land position and is undertaking expanded drilling programs aimed at increasing understanding of this polymetallic deposit. Early indicators suggest the potential for significant future resource additions.

What CDE’s Estimate Revisions Indicate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 for CDE has been revised lower and higher, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 322.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Trading Above Industry

Coeur Mining is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 4.96X, above the industry’s average of 4.84X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The forward 12-month price-to-sales multiples for Southern Copper and Lundin Mining are 10.14X and 5.16X, respectively. CDE, SCCO and LUNMF currently have a Value Score of D, each.

Final Thought: Buy CDE Shares

Coeur Mining is transitioning into a breakout phase marked by accelerating revenue, surging cash flow and one of the industry’s fastest deleveraging cycles. Balanced contributions from strong-performing mines and a cash balance that has more than doubled in the last reported quarter signal a business firing on all cylinders. Rochester’s ramp-up, Las Chispas’ high-grade boost and a large exploration push position Coeur Mining for meaningful production and cash-flow growth, reinforced by better fundamentals, rising metal prices and a much stronger balance sheet. CDE is emerging as one of the most compelling high-upside plays in the North American mining sector, a standout pick for investors looking for powerful leverage to the next surge in gold and silver.

CDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

