CDE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.31, changing hands as high as $5.50 per share. Coeur Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.98 per share, with $8.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.

