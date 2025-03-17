CDE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.22, changing hands as high as $6.30 per share. Coeur Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDE's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $7.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.