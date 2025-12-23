CDE Approves InnoCare's IND To Conduct Phase II Clinical Trial Of ICP-488 To Treat CLE

(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (INCPF, 9969.HK) announced that it has received the approval of the Investigational New Drug or IND by the Centre for Drug Evaluation or CDE of the China National Medical Products Administration to conduct a phase II ,clinical trial of its drug candidate ICP-488 for the treatment of Cutaneous lupus erythematosus or CLE.

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) is a common type of lupus, an autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin and causes visible rashes or lesions.

"ICP-488 has demonstrated good efficacy and safety in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, and Phase III enrollment is nearing completion, and CLE is the second indication we are developing for ICP-488," said Dr Jisong Cui, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of InnoCare Pharma.

ICP-488 is an orally administered, highly selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor that specifically binds to the TYK2 JH2 domain, blocking the signal transduction of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-23, IL-12, and type I interferon, thereby inhibiting the pathological processes of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

InnoCare shares closed Tuesday's trade 0.076% down, at HK$13.13 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

