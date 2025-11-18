CDE Up 150% YTD: A Lucrative Opportunity to Add to Your Portfolio?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE has gained 152.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Mining-Non Ferrous industry’s 22.9% increase and the S&P 500’s modest 16% rise. The performance was underpinned by higher revenues, improved margins and expectations of free cash flow exceeding $550 million for the full year.

Among its peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF have witnessed a share price hike of 39.4% and 110.4%, respectively.

Technical indicators show that CDE has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Let’s look at the CDE’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Robust Mine Performance and Strengthened Cost Control

Coeur delivered a robust third quarter 2025 of combined production of 111,364 ounces of gold and 4.8 million ounces of silver. The reported adjusted cost is applicable to sales at about $1,215 per ounce of gold and around $14.95 per ounce of silver.

Key mines like Las Chispas, Palmarejo, Kensington and Wharf all showed improvements. Wharf’s gold production rose 16% in the quarter, and Kensington’s cost per ounce improved to $1,659. Cost discipline is evident as several sites narrowed their full-year cost guidance, reflecting operational improvements and a positive approach.

Financial Resilience Backed by Strong Cash Generation

The company’s financial transformation underpins a more resilient business model, deleveraging rapidly while still funding growth and returning capital. Coeur Mining ended the third quarter of 2025 with a significantly strengthened financial footing, holding $266.3 million in cash and equivalents, more than double its previous quarter's balance.

Year to date, it has repaid over $228 million of debt, reducing its total debt to $363.5 million and bringing its net-leverage ratio down to a very conservative 0.1X, putting the company on track toward a near net-cash position.

Coeur generated $237.7 million in cash flow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase from $206.95 million in the previous quarter. This robust operating cash flow forms a foundation for Coeur’s capital deployment strategy, supporting capex, debt repayment and its shareholder return initiatives.

CDE initiated a $75 million share repurchase program and has already repurchased nearly 10% of this authorization at an average price of $11.79 per share. This move not only reflects management’s confidence in the business but also indicates a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

The company invested $49 million in capital expenditures, of which about 70% was allocated to sustaining capex and 30% toward development projects. Exploration spending totaled $30 million, with $25 million treated as an expense and $5 million capitalized, underscoring its strategy of both preserving existing reserves and pursuing growth opportunities.

The cash cushion not only provides flexibility for further expansion or M&A but also reduces risk in a volatile commodity price environment. Coeur’s balanced capex strategy (sustaining vs development) suggests management is not just chasing growth, but also protecting its existing asset base.

Coeur’s Broad-Based Growth and Exploration Progress

Coeur is aggressively advancing multiple growth fronts across its portfolio. At Las Chispas, infill and expansion drilling continue to pay off. In the third quarter of 2025, Coeur deployed up to six rigs underground and on the surface, and in the Las Chispas Block, it reported the new “Promesa” vein between the Augusta and William Tell zones.

This work has strengthened Coeur’s confidence in extending Las Chispas’ mine life and bolstering its high-grade resource base. Meanwhile, at Kensington, exploration has uncovered new high-grade parallel vein zones, including drill intercepts of 7.1 feet at 11.5 oz/t gold in the Upper Kensington Zone. The Elmira deposit also continues to show expansion potential, with a newly identified hanging-wall mineralized zone (EHM).

Coeur’s year-end 2024 reserves update showed substantial growth at both Wharf and Palmarejo. Wharf’s measured & indicated gold resources more than doubled, and inferred resources tripled, driven by its ongoing infill drilling and optimization initiatives.

At Palmarejo, expansion drilling in the Hidalgo corridor has significantly extended inferred resource potential, with much of the 2025 exploration budget earmarked for these highly prospective, unconstrained areas.

Coeur is also building optionality at Silvertip, its polymetallic project in British Columbia. In the first quarter of 2025, Coeur tripled its land package there and advanced its geological modeling ahead of a more intensive drill campaign. These coordinated development efforts, ramping up high-value drilling at Las Chispas and Kensington, extending the life of mine at Wharf and Palmarejo, and building foundational knowledge at Silvertip, illustrate a strategically balanced growth strategy.

CDE’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiments

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 405.6%.

Coeur Trading Below Industry

Coeur is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 5.53X, above the peer group average of 3.65X and its five-year median.

The forward 12-month price-to-sales multiples for Southern Copper and Lundin Mining are 8.47 and 4.36, respectively.

Final Thought: Buy CDE for Now

Coeur’s operational momentum, financial discipline and multi-asset growth pipeline position it as a materially stronger and more future-ready company than in prior years. The combination of rising production, declining unit costs, disciplined capital allocation, and a rapidly deleveraging balance sheet provides a compelling fundamental backdrop.

The reduction of debt, strengthening of liquidity, reinvestment in high-return assets, and return of capital to shareholders combined with exploration success across Las Chispas, Kensington, Palmarejo, and Wharf that continues to expand the company’s long-term value potential make Coeur an increasingly attractive investment consideration for investors seeking both operational resilience and long-term upside in the gold-silver sector. Coeur currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

