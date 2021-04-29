CDC to Finally Allow Cruise Ships to Start Sailing Again

After more than a year of forcing cruise ship operators to remain in port, and facing a lawsuit from the state of Florida over its "arbitrary and capricious" decision not to lift its conditional sail order, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control told cruise lines Wednesday evening they could begin sailing again by mid-July under a new set of relaxed guidelines.

The Wall Street Journal reports the agency will allow voyages to begin so long as the operators attest at least 98% of their crew and 95% of their passengers have been vaccinated.

Image source: Getty Images.

The decision was a long time coming. Forced to shut down last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise industry lost billions of dollars and the largest operators including Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) took on billions of dollars more in debt to remain afloat.

Yet when other industries were allowed to reopen, the CDC refused to let cruise ships sail due to fear the close-quarter nature of cruise ships would result in a spike of infections.

But even after the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, new case rates plummeting, and many international ports of call reopening, the CDC did not modify its stance. Now, however, passengers can take a rapid test for COVID-19 upon embarkation and can quarantine at home if they are within driving distance.

While the CDC must still approve each operator's safety plan, the agency says it should only take five days for it to review them. Cruise lines must also sign agreements with ports, but the CDC expects it to be an expedited process since all ports and health authorities have signed off on the plan, giving these leisure companies hope they can generate revenue once more.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.