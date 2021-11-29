CDC Strengthens Booster Recommendation For All Adults Due To Omicron Variant Concerns

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strengthened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults amid growing concern about the new omicron variant. The agency previously said all adults may get the booster shot.

The CDC said Monday that everyone ages 18 and older in U.S. should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC stated that the early data from South Africa suggested increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.

Walensky has asked the 47 million U.S. adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness.

