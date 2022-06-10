CDC Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the CDC ETF (Symbol: CDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.84, changing hands as low as $67.96 per share. CDC shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.9542 per share, with $74.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.28.

