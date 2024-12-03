CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s now over

In an update posted to the CDC website regarding the E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s (MCD), the agency stated: “New as of 12/03: This outbreak is over.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCD:
- Trump Weekly: Autos, retail, restaurant sectors brace for import tariffs
- Subway CEO Departure Continues a Fast-Food Trend
- Trump Trade: Autos seen stuck in middle of Trump’s geopolitics
- Goldman Sachs stays neutral on McDonald’s amid fast-food ‘value war’
- McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Will Unveil McValue Platform in 2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.