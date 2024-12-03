News & Insights

CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s now over

December 03, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

In an update posted to the CDC website regarding the E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s (MCD), the agency stated: “New as of 12/03: This outbreak is over.”

Stocks mentioned

MCD

