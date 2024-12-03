CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s now over

In an update posted to the CDC website regarding the E. coli outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s (MCD), the agency stated: “New as of 12/03: This outbreak is over.”

