CDC says 104 infected with E. coli linked to McDonald’s onions as of Nov. 13

In an update on its investigation of fresh, slivered onions served at McDonald’s (MCD) that were the likely source of an outbreak of E. coli infections, the CDC stated: “As of November 13, a total of 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 14 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 12, 2024, to October 21, 2024. Of 98 people with information available, 34 have been hospitalized, and 4 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. This person is not one of those who developed HUS.”

