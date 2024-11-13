News & Insights

CDC says 104 infected with E. coli linked to McDonald’s onions as of Nov. 13

November 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EST

In an update on its investigation of fresh, slivered onions served at McDonald’s (MCD) that were the likely source of an outbreak of E. coli infections, the CDC stated: “As of November 13, a total of 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 14 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 12, 2024, to October 21, 2024. Of 98 people with information available, 34 have been hospitalized, and 4 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. This person is not one of those who developed HUS.”

