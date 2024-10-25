CDC reports 26 new E. coli cases from McDonald’s, no new deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more E. coli illnesses have been reported and everyone interviewed continues to report eating at McDonald’s (MCD) before their illness started. The number of cases is now 75, with 26 new. There have been 22 hospitalizations, 12 new, and one death, which is not new. The most recent illness started on October 10. Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of some onions sent to food service operators. “Due to the product actions taken by both, CDC believes the risk to the public is very low,” it added.

