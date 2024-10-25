News & Insights

Stocks

CDC reports 26 new E. coli cases from McDonald’s, no new deaths

October 25, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more E. coli illnesses have been reported and everyone interviewed continues to report eating at McDonald’s (MCD) before their illness started. The number of cases is now 75, with 26 new. There have been 22 hospitalizations, 12 new, and one death, which is not new. The most recent illness started on October 10. Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of some onions sent to food service operators. “Due to the product actions taken by both, CDC believes the risk to the public is very low,” it added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.