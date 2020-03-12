CDC Releases List of Conditions That Increase the Risk of Severe Coronavirus Illness

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is only getting worse. Over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and U.S. President Donald Trump opted to ban most travel from Europe. Given these developments, all of us need to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and this is particularly critical for those with underlying health conditions who are most at risk of experiencing a severe illness if they contract the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a list of medical conditions that increase the risk of severe manifestation of COVID-19. This list includes the following conditions:

Blood disorders

Chronic kidney disease

Compromised immune system

Pregnancy (current or recent)

Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes)

Metabolic disorders

Heart disease

Lung disease

Neurological conditions

Image Source: Getty Images.

The race to find a vaccine or a treatment continues

So far, no vaccine or treatment has been approved by health regulators for the new coronavirus. And while a bit more than of half of all people with confirmed COVID-19 infections so far have already recovered, those who have died from it have mostly been older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Currently, biotech companies such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are trying to develop vaccines for COVID-19. And Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is the leader in the race to find a treatment for the rapidly spreading disease. The CDC recently said that Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir is being used to treat some COVID-19 patients, but it isn't yet clear how effective it is.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.