CDC Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot For Children 5 To 11

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children ages 5 to 11 get a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation has come after a vote by the CDC's independent advisory panel to endorse a third shot for the younger children.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years, at least five months after completion of the primary vaccines.

According to the CDC, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, since the pandemic began. 15,000 children have been hospitalized and, tragically, over 180 have died.

In addition, the CDC said Thursday that it has strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least 4 months after their first.

