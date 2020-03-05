CDC Hosts Informational Call About Identifying and Treating the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it will be providing doctors across the country with further information about COVID-19 as well as how to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus. According to the agency's website, the CDC's call took place between 2:00 to 3:00 EST on Thursday.

A similar conference call was held was in January when the coronavirus outbreak began and more than 10,000 listeners attended. This particular call will include details on how to identify a patient with COVID-19, the best ways to prevent the infection from spreading, as well as the best way to manage medical supplies and care for patients who are at home.

So far, nine patients have died from COVID-19 in the Seattle area, with over 170 confirmed cases so far in the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier this week that the CDC was lifting all restrictions on COVID-19 testing and new guidelines for doctors would be released soon.

A good time for healthcare service providers

Some of the biggest winners during the past few weeks have been healthcare service providers.

The Senate passed a $8.3 billion emergency response bill today which is headed to President Trump's desk. In it is a provision that would temporarily lift Medicare telehealth coverage restrictions to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. As such, telehealth providers such as Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and parent of One Medical primary care chain, 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), are expected to benefit as the COVID-19 outbreak continues and more people need medical attention. Biotech companies working on a potential COVID-19 treatment right now also stand to do well.

