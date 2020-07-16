US Markets
NCLH

CDC extends U.S. cruises no-sail order until September end

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended its no-sail order for all cruise ships through September end, in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended its no-sail order for all cruise ships through September end, in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The CDC's initial order was issued on March 14 and was subsequently extended to July 24, with the current extension taking the number of days cruise operators will have paused operations to 200.

The new order says cruise ships have to cease operations until Sept. 30 unless the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency or if the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order. (https://bit.ly/2B4Ztta)

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) last month announced a voluntary suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15 and CDC said it extended its ban as not all cruise operators are members of CLIA.

The CDC also said its cumulative data from March 1 to July 10 revealed a total of 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, nine of them still having ongoing or resolving outbreaks on board.

Crushed by a wave of cancellations and steep fall in bookings, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said earlier Thursday it expected little revenue in the second quarter, while rival Carnival Corp CCL.N said on Wednesday it planned on raising about $1.26 billion in bond offerings.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH CCL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular