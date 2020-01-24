US Markets

CDC confirms second U.S. case of Wuhan coronavirus

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed that a second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States had been detected in Chicago, and said as many as 63 people were being monitored as the virus spreads around the globe.

