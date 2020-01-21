CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a U.S. CDC spokesman.

The outbreak has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Cases have also been reported outside China, including in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

