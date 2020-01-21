US Markets

CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARLEY SHEN

A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a U.S. CDC spokesman.

The outbreak has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Cases have also been reported outside China, including in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

