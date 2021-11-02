CDC Backs Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 5 To 11 Years

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed recommendation of its independent advisory committee that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The recommendation from the CDC comes close on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on Friday to authorize the emergency use of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11 year olds. In the trial, three children who were vaccinated got Covid-19 compared to 16 children from the group that received placebo. In the trial, twice as many children received the vaccine as the placebo.

The vaccine's safety was studied in about 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.

