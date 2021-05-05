CDC advances plan for resumption of U.S. passenger cruise operations

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday it had issued the next two phases of its framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations.

The CDC said cruise ship operators now have all necessary requirements needed "to start simulated voyages before resuming restricted passenger voyages and apply for a COVID-19 conditional sailing certificate to begin sailing with restricted passenger voyages." CDC said on April 28 it was "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations by mid-summer.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

