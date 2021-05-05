US Markets

CDC advances plan for resumption of U.S. passenger cruise operations

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday it had issued the next two phases of its framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations.

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday it had issued the next two phases of its framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations.

The CDC said cruise ship operators now have all necessary requirements needed "to start simulated voyages before resuming restricted passenger voyages and apply for a COVID-19 conditional sailing certificate to begin sailing with restricted passenger voyages." CDC said on April 28 it was "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations by mid-summer.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular