CDC: Pfizer And Moderna COVID Vaccines Found 90% Effective In "Real-World Conditions

(RTTNews) - The Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines were 90 percent effective in the real world conditions, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new CDC study provides strong evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections in real-world conditions among health care personnel, first responders, and other essential workers, a report released by the CDC states.

The study looked at the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections among 3,950 study participants in six states over a 13-week period from December 14, 2020 to March 13, 2021.

The study results showed that following the second dose of vaccine, risk of infection dropped by 90 percent two or more weeks after vaccination. The risk was reduced by 80 percent two or more weeks after the first shot.

"This study shows that our national vaccination efforts are working. The authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation's health care personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.