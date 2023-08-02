CDAY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.60, changing hands as low as $64.80 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $51.52 per share, with $79.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.02. The CDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.