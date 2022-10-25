CDAY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.53, changing hands as high as $62.99 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $43.23 per share, with $130.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.80. The CDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

