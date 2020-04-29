CDAY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.41, changing hands as high as $59.26 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $38.40 per share, with $79.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.20.

