CD Rates Today: March 13, 2023—Rates Mostly Move North

The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently range from 4.50% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates across CDs with different terms.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.88%, the same as last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate view of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.56%, up from 2.51% a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.12%. If you find a 12-month CD with a rate in that neighborhood, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.43%, up from 2.40% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.50% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.50%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.54%, an increase from 2.52% last week.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.72%, the same as a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.82%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How to Open a CD

You “purchase” a CD from a financial institution by opening the account with a lump-sum deposit, which becomes the CD’s principal. CDs and share certificates (the credit union equivalent of bank CDs) often require that you make a minimum deposit. Minimum requirements vary by institution and range from a dollar to tens of thousands of dollars. Some institutions don’t require a minimum at all.

Once you deposit your principal, you start the clock on your timed investment and begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with regular statements showing how much interest you’re accruing.

Remember, you must avoid the temptation of tapping into your CD before the term ends. Early withdrawal penalties can be so severe that they take back your interest and then start eating into your principal.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

