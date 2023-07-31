CD Rates Today: July 31, 2023—Earn 5% And Higher

Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay up to 5.83%, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, average CD yields are inching higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered across CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 5.41%. The top rate was the same last week. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.41%, up from 1.40% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate depiction of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.60%. If you discover a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.67%, up from 1.66% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 5.15% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 5.15%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 1.56%. That’s a jump from 1.55% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

Today’s highest rate on a three-year CD is 5.20%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it. Last week at this time, the best rate on a three-year CD was also 5.20%.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 5.29%. APYs are averaging 1.53%, up from 1.52% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How CDs Work

You “purchase” a CD from a financial institution by opening the account with a lump-sum deposit, which becomes the CD’s principal. Many CDs and share certificates (accounts similar to bank CDs but offered by credit unions) have minimum deposit requirements, sometimes in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Once you deposit your principal, you start the clock on your timed investment and begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with regular statements showing how much interest you’re accumulating.

Remember, avoid the temptation of tapping into your CD before the term ends. Early withdrawal penalties can be so severe that they take back your interest and then start eating into your principal.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

There are no one-time or recurring costs associated with CDs, but you may pay a penalty fee in the form of reduced interest if you withdraw from your CD before it matures. You are required to deposit a minimum amount of cash when you open a CD, but get all of that money back—plus interest—at the end of the CD’s term.

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) by focusing on specific CDs and excluding others. Certain types, such as promotional offers, relationship-based rates, private, youth, senior, student/minor, affinity, bump-up, no-penalty, callable, variable, step-up, auto transfer, club, gifts, grandfathered, internet-only and IRA CDs are not considered in the calculation.

