CD Rates Today: January 9, 2023—Earn More Than 4% Interest

You can earn 4.13% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’re interested in a shorter-term CD, today’s best six-month CD rate is 4.13%. The top rate was the same last week. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, the same as last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate depiction of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.46%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.40%. If you land a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.35%, the same as a week ago.

Current 15-Month CD Rates

On a 15-month CD, today’s best interest rate is 4.69%; you’ll do well if you can find a rate close to that. One week ago, the top rate was 4.16%.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.21% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.21%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.49%, an increase from 2.48% last week.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.64%, the same as a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 4.25%, up from 3.15% one week ago. APYs are averaging 2.77%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How to Open a CD

You “purchase” a CD from a financial institution by opening the account with a lump-sum deposit, which becomes the CD’s principal. CDs and share certificates (the credit union equivalent of bank CDs) often require that you make a minimum deposit. Minimum requirements vary by institution and range from a dollar to tens of thousands of dollars. Some institutions don’t require a minimum at all.

Once you deposit your principal, you start the clock on your timed investment and begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with regular statements showing how much interest you’re accruing.

Remember, avoid the temptation of tapping into your CD before the term ends. Early withdrawal penalties can be so severe that they take back your interest and then start eating into your principal.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

