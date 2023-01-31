CD Rates Today: January 31, 2023—Rates Move Down Overall

Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered across CDs of various durations.

Related: Compare the Best CD Rates

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 4.21%. The top rate was the same last week. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.82%, down from 1.86% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate picture of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.51%. If you find a 12-month CD with a rate in that neighborhood, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.35%, down from 2.38% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was 4.31%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.46%. That’s a fall from 2.49% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.65%, down from 2.67% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.76%, down from 2.78% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Related: CD Interest Rates Forecast: How Good Will They Get?

How CDs Work

Opening a CD account requires a lump-sum deposit, which you can also think of as an investment. Many CDs and share certificates (the credit union equivalent of CDs) have minimum deposit requirements that must be met. That amount can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the institution.

Once your account is open, your principal begins occurring the fixed interest rate for the entirety of the term. Banks and credit unions generally send you paper or electronic statements displaying how much interest you’ve earned.

Since the goal is to let your money grow, avoid accessing it at all costs. But if you do need to crack your CD open, be prepared to pay early withdrawal penalties in the form of interest earned. In rare cases, you may also lose a percentage of your principal if you withdraw from your CD before it matures.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

You must fork over funds to open a CD account, but you get all of that money back—plus interest—when the CD reaches maturity. You won’t have to worry about any one-time or recurring fees, but you may sacrifice some of all of the interest you’ve earned if you withdraw from a CD before its term is over.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.