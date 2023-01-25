CD Rates Today: January 25, 2023—Take Home 4% Or Higher

Currently, the best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) pay 4.21% and higher, based on the CD’s specific term. Below, you’ll find a summary of how CD rates are leaning—plus a guide to the best rates across CDs of various lengths.

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’re interested in a shorter-term CD, today’s best six-month CD rate is 4.21%. That’s unchanged from a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.86%, up from 1.85% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate view of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.51%. If you find a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.38%, the same as a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.31% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.31%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.49%. That’s the same as last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.67%, the same as a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate within the last week has been 3.50%. APYs are averaging 2.78%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How CDs Work

You “purchase” a CD from a financial institution by opening the account with a lump-sum deposit, which becomes the CD’s principal. Many CDs and share certificates (accounts similar to bank CDs but offered by credit unions) have minimum deposits that must be met, and those can be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Once you deposit your principal, you start the clock on your timed investment and begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with regular statements showing how much interest you’re accruing.

Remember, avoid the temptation of tapping into your CD before the term ends. Early withdrawal penalties can be so severe that they can not only take back your interest and then, but also start eating into your principal.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

