CD Rates Today: February 7, 2023—Rates Inch Up Again

You can earn 4.35% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered across CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 4.35%. That’s up from 4.21% a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.82%, the same as last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate picture of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.51%. If you land a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.36%, up from 2.35% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.40%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.47%. That’s a jump from 2.46% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.68%, up from 2.65% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.78%, compared to 2.76% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

The Beauty of a CD Ladder

If you want to earn great returns without sacrificing access to your hard-earned cash, a CD ladder might be just what you’re looking for. This simple savings strategy involves spreading your funds across several CDs instead of putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Say you have $5,000 to invest in CDs. Rather than putting that entire amount in a single, high-yield CD, consider putting $1,000 in five CDs with terms ranging from one to five years. As each CD reaches maturity, reinvest the funds into a new five-year CD. If you manage to do this for five years, you’ll then have one, high-yield CD maturing every 12 months.

If you experience financial difficulties during any particular year, you can withdraw your funds from the maturing CD instead of starting a new one. This degree of flexibility can give you peace of mind by providing a steady flow of maturing CDs.

To ensure you get the best CD rates, compare offers from leading banks and credit unions. The current CD landscape is highly competitive, so it’s worth taking time to research your options. Once you identify the financial institution that best suits your needs, start a ladder by splitting your money across several CDs.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

