CD Rates Today: February 24, 2023—The Highest CDs Pay 4.35% Or More

Currently, the best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) pay 4.35% and higher, based on the CD’s specific term. Below, you’ll find a summary of how CD rates are leaning—plus a guide to the best rates across CDs of various lengths.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d like a CD with a shorter term than one year, the best rate on a six-month CD within the last week has been 4.35%. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, steady with last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate calculation of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.88%. If you discover a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.37%, up from 2.36% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.40%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.48%. That’s the same as last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.69%, up from 2.68% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.79%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How Do CDs Work?

Opening a CD account requires a lump-sum deposit, which you can also think of as an investment. Many CDs and share certificates (the credit union equivalent of CDs) have minimum deposit requirements that must be met. That amount can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the institution.

Once your account is open, your principal begins occurring the fixed interest rate for the entirety of the term. Banks and credit unions generally send you paper or electronic statements displaying how much interest you’ve earned.

Since the goal is to let your money grow, avoid accessing it at all costs. But if you do need to crack your CD open, be prepared to pay early withdrawal penalties in the form of interest earned. In rare cases, you may also lose a percentage of your principal if you withdraw from your CD before it matures.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

