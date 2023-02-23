CD Rates Today: February 23, 2023—Earn 4.35% Or More

Currently, the best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) pay 4.35% and higher, based on the CD’s specific term. Below, you’ll find a summary of how CD rates are leaning—plus a guide to the best rates across CDs of various lengths.

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, the best rate on a six-month CD within the last week has been 4.35%. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, the same as last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate depiction of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.88%. If you find a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.37%, up from 2.36% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.40%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.48%. That’s a jump from 2.47% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.69%, up from 2.68% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.79%, compared to 2.78% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How CDs Work

To open a CD, you must establish an account with a bank and make a one-time, upfront payment, known as the principal. Many banks require you to deposit a minimum amount of money—which can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars—when opening a CD. At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.

Once you have deposited your principal, the timer on your investment begins, and you will begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with monthly or quarterly statements reflecting how much interest you are accumulating.

Resist the urge to access your CD before the term ends, because early withdrawal penalties can eat up your interest instantly. In some cases, you may even face stiff early-withdrawal penalties that eat into your principal.

The Benefits of CD Laddering

Want to earn higher yield, but wary of keeping your money chained up for years? A CD ladder can help you earn good returns and make your investment feel more liquid.

You build a ladder by investing your money in multiple CDs with terms of different lengths. You might buy a one-year CD, a two-year CD, a three-year CD, a four-year CD and a five-year CD. As each of the shorter-term CDs matures, you replace it with a new five-year CD.

Follow this plan, and in a few years you’ll have one better-yielding five-year CD maturing each year. If you’re ever having a bad year, you could take some of the cash from the expiring CD and use it to pay bills instead of pouring it all into a fresh CD.

You must comparison shop to track down the best CD rates. Banks and credit unions compete by offering alluring yields to land your business, so shopping around is a must before you purchase any bank CD or credit union share certificate.

