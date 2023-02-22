CD Rates Today: February 22, 2023—Rates Mostly Move North

The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently range from 4.40% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates across CDs with different terms.

Related: Compare the Best CD Rates

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, steady with last week at this time. Within the last week, the best six-month CDs have paid 4.35% a higher.

APY provides a more accurate depiction of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, the same as a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.88%. If you find a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.37%, up from 2.36% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.40%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.48%, an increase from 2.47% last week.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.69%, up from 2.68% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate within the last week has been 3.50%. APYs are averaging 2.79%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Related: CD Interest Rates Forecast: How Good Will They Get?

Building a CD Ladder

If you want to earn great returns without sacrificing access to your hard-earned cash, a CD ladder might be just what you’re looking for. This simple savings strategy involves spreading your funds across several CDs instead of putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Say you have $5,000 to invest in CDs. Rather than putting that entire amount in a single, high-yield CD, consider putting $1,000 in five CDs with terms ranging from one to five years. As each CD reaches maturity, reinvest the funds into a new five-year CD. If you manage to do this for five years, you’ll then have one, high-yield CD maturing every 12 months.

If you experience financial difficulties during any particular year, you can withdraw your funds from the maturing CD instead of starting a new one. This degree of flexibility can give you peace of mind by providing a steady flow of maturing CDs.

To ensure you get the best CD rates, compare offers from leading banks and credit unions. The current CD landscape is highly competitive, so it’s worth taking time to research your options. Once you identify the financial institution that best suits your needs, start a ladder by splitting your money across several CDs.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.