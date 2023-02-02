CD Rates Today: February 2, 2023—Take Home At Least 4.5%

The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently range from 4.21% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates across CDs with different terms.

Highest CD Rates

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d like a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 4.21%. That’s unchanged from a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.82%, compared to 1.86% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate portrait of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.49%, down from 2.50% a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.51%. If you discover a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.36%, down from 2.38% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was 4.31%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.47%. That’s a fall from 2.49% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.67%, the same as a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

APYs are averaging 2.78%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How to Open a CD

CDs may seem a little exotic as bank accounts go, but how they work is actually pretty simple. You open the account with an amount of money, leave your deposit alone for a period of months or years, and let the compound interest work its magic.

Many CDs and their cousins, the share certificates offered by credit unions, require you to deposit hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars to open your account. Other financial institutions have no minimum deposit requirement, meaning you could open the account with as little as a penny.

But banks and credit unions typically won’t allow you to add to your deposit once the term begins and the clock starts ticking. And they’re serious about not letting you crack open your CD or share certificate too soon. The early withdrawal penalties can be so tough they’ll eat into your principal, not just take back some of your interest.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

